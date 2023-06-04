People form human chain along Yamuna to save river from heavy pollution

Updated: Jun 4 2023 6:13PM

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A large number of people gathered along the Yamuna river banks to form a human chain on early Sunday morning under a citizen-centric initiative to save the river from heavy pollution.

Under the 'Yamuna Sansad' initiative, people formed the human chain at many places, including ITO, Wazirabad, Kalindikunj, Geeta Colony and Old Usmanpur, raising the demand to revive the river overburdened with sewage and industrial waste discharged in it.

A large number of representatives of social, cultural and religious organisations too participated in the campaign.

